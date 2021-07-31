Zealium (NZL) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $37,993.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00246111 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,709,610 coins and its circulating supply is 16,709,610 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

