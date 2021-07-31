Zel (ZEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001861 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

