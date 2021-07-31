Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0372 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $842,326.84 and approximately $20,504.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.72 or 0.00486939 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00147280 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

