ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $320.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00032875 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00206746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005909 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

