Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $62,298.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,063,458 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

