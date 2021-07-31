ZIMBOCASH Price Down 2.8% This Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $24,874.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,913.16 or 0.99886590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00818648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

