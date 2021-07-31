Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.44% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $39,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $860,634. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

