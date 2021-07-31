Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 10,347 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on ZTF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 461.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.36 million and a P/E ratio of 30.48.
Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.
