Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises 1.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.91. The company had a trading volume of 954,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,971. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $240.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

