ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 221.8% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $388,977.40 and approximately $20,475.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 221.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.68 or 0.00581638 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 192.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,631,667,328 coins and its circulating supply is 14,074,953,289 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

