ZUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $110,152.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

