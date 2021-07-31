Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) vs. ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Critical Analysis

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.3% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.19%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44% Zynex 5.18% 9.37% 7.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 3.06 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 6.04 $9.07 million $0.26 53.42

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

Zynex beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

