$0.11 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.18. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $756.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MRC Global by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MRC Global by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

