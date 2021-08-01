$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

VCRA stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.81 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

