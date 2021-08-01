-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of APPH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $43,811,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,140,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

