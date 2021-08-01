$0.26 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. 303,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

