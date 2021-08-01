$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.37. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 7,222,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

