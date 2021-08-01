$0.37 EPS Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 190,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

