-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

