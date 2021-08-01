$0.42 EPS Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Endo International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,893. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Endo International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

