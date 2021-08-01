$0.48 EPS Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

PBA opened at $33.05 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $596,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 63.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

