-$0.55 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.51). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 289.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $2,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.78. 1,001,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.