$0.71 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

PSX stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

