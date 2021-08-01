$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 39.21%.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 387,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,490. Enova International has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,656 shares of company stock valued at $902,238. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 339.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $8,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.