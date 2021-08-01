$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 39.21%.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 387,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,490. Enova International has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,656 shares of company stock valued at $902,238. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 339.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $8,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

