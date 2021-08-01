$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Belden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,991,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.48. Belden has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

