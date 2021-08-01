0x Market Cap Reaches $660.68 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $660.68 million and $74.08 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.61 or 0.00793445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00087600 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

