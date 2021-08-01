$1.03 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.17. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.05. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

