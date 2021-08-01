$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $633,046,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.83. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

