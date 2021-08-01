$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $203.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

