$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $203.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.