$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.38. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

