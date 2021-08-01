$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $170.31 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

