$1.59 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.63. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,406. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

