$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Mattel by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mattel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Mattel by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

