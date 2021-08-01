$1.69 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.89. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $29,499,018. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,977,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 71.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.53. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.