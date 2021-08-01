$1.91 EPS Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Stamps.com reported earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

STMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,668 shares of company stock worth $49,803,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.76. 370,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,806. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.56.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

