109,375 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Paya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paya by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paya by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,773 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter worth $6,606,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Paya by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

