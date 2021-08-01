$11.63 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $11.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. Exagen posted sales of $8.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.62 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

XGN stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

