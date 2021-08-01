119,785 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,928,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI opened at $43.97 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

