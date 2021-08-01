$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $12.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.47 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $52.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

