$133.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $133.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.64 million and the highest is $144.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $733.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

