1,361,813 Shares in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,361,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.40% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boxlight by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOXL opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37. Boxlight Co. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

