136,800 Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

