15,600 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000. SEA accounts for 1.4% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

NYSE:SE traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,774. Sea Limited has a one year low of $118.08 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.59.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

