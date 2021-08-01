17,201 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $124.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

