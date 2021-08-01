$174.12 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce $174.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.01 million and the lowest is $168.15 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $163.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $704.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.73 million to $716.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $735.81 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $758.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $5,054,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 117,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

