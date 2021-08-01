180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,475 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 165.6% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $3,522,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.