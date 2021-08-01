1inch (1INCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $434.49 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One 1inch coin can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00005836 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $434.49 million and $280.06 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1inch has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1inch

1INCH is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,333,463 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

