1irstcoin (FST) Price Up 5.8% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $16.30 million and $28,405.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00208990 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.