1MillionNFTs Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002440 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $121,939.39 and approximately $1,881.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00102309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.36 or 1.00007948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00826052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.