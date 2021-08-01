1World Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $9,962.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00054620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00790042 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087272 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.